BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With temperatures dropping and Halloween approaching, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is holding a pumpkin and fall decorations fundraiser.

The shelter is selling a variety of pumpkins along with gourds, bales of straw and dried corn stalks at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol. There are also displays where people can take seasonal family and pet photos.

Money raised will go toward helping animals at the shelter.

“It is one of our big fundraisers for the shelter,” Karen Fox, outreach coordinator for the shelter, said in a release. “Last year was our first time and it was a huge success for us. We sold out and had to restock. So, this year we’ve ordered one and a half times as much stock from the start.”

The sale will happen four days a week (Thursday through Sunday) through Oct. 9. Starting Oct. 13, it will run seven days a week through Halloween.

Hours through Oct. 9:

Thursdays: 4–7 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sundays: 1–6 p.m.

Expanded hours beginning Oct. 13

Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sundays: 1–6 p.m.

Food trucks are also scheduled to be on site on the following dates:

Brunch Box 423: Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2; Oct. 15, 18, and 28.

Taste of South Africa: Oct. 14.

BD&F Farms Kitchen: Sept. 30 and Oct. 22.

Shane’s Place: Oct. 23.

Dips: Oct. 29.

More information on the shelter can be found at animalshelter-sullivancounty.org.