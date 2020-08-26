Sullivan County Animal Shelter asking for donations after taking in 39 dogs

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Animal Shelter made an urgent plea for donations Tuesday night after 39 dogs were surrendered to the shelter.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter said it needs help covering the costs of taking in so many dogs in one day and getting them the care that they need.

Many of the dogs are in need of higher-level medical care, the shelter said.

“The estimated cost of basic level care for these 39 dogs is $3,800,” the shelter wrote. “We cannot estimate advanced care cost as of this time.”

The dogs have been “stabilized” and are safe, according to the animal shelter.

The shelter is also seeking fosters as well as volunteers to transport dogs to animal rescues.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website.