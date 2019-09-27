Animal health experts host rabies clinic in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Animal experts in Sullivan County are hoping to raise awareness about the importance of the vaccination for rabies.

On Thursday, a clinic was held in the county.

World Rabies Day is Saturday, and the Centers for Diseases Control says it is a preventable disease that is spread through the bite of a rabid animal.

Vets say it is essential to have all your pets, both outdoor and indoor, vaccinated.

Last year, Tennessee reported 30 animals that tested positive for rabies, including one skunk in Sullivan County.