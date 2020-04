SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A semi-truck on Interstate 81 South is leaking fuel, according to Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

SCVFD posted saying crews are on the scene with the Bristol Fire Department after road debris caused the truck to leak fuel on the roadway.

As of 12:15 p.m., only one southbound lane was open on Interstate 81 at mile marker 73.7.