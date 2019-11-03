Sullivan Co. VFD: Have your chimney inspected to prevent tragedy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a matter of 30 hours, the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department responded to three incidents involving defective or dirty chimneys.
On Saturday, the VFD responded to a fire they say was most likely caused by a defective chimney flue. The damage was described as “devastating,” on the VFD’s Facebook page.
The VFD and the homeowner who lost their home Saturday would like to remind you to have your chimney inspected by an approved contractor on a regular basis to prevent another tragedy from happening, they wrote in the Facebook post.