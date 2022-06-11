SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters with the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) spent Saturday beating down a house fire.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, units responded to a fire that was seen billowing out of a building on Seneker Lane.

Crew members moved inside the building to continue fighting the blaze, stopping the spread of flames throughout the building.

Photo: Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department

The house was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

In the post, SCVFD officials thanked the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.

“Without our neighboring departments,” the post reads. “We would not be able to have such an effective operation like this one this morning.”