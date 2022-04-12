SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new fire station in Sullivan County is on the horizon. Officials broke ground Tuesday on the upcoming Indian Springs Substation.

The substation will serve the Indian Springs community and will feature a community classroom to offer training courses.

Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bruce Wilson told News Channel that the new substation will drastically aid in cutting down on response times to parts of the county.

“Cut down on half of our response time to this area,” Wilson said. “We’ll still have our main station in Blountville, which will still respond down here to help. So it is going to be very much needed.”

The substation was built thanks to financial assistance from the Indian Springs Community Chest and the Sullivan County Commission. The land that the substation will be constructed on belongs to the Cassidy United Methodist Church, which agreed to lease the land to the fire department for a low price.

“This is a very big day for our community,” said Mike Messamore, president of the Indian Springs Community Chest. “We’ve been trying to get this to happen for many years. It’s a service that we’ve been needing here in the Indian Springs area. It’s gonna help lower fire response times and help our citizens maybe even save some money with their deductibles or their payments on their fire insurance.”

Messamore said the idea for a substation in the Indian Springs area has been on the Community Chest’s drawing board since the 1990s.

The fire department hopes to be in the building by December 2022.