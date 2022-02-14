SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Grand Jury ruled on Monday that a Sullivan County officer-involved shooting suspect’s death “was clearly suicide by strangulation” after guards found him unresponsive in his jail cell.

Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol, faced several charges after reportedly shooting and injuring a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy on Jan. 21. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released on Jan. 24 that Coulter had been found unresponsive in his jail cell just before 7 p.m. that Monday.

A few days later, on Thursday, Jan. 27, Coulter died after family decided to take him off life support, according to a release from the office of 2nd Judicial DA Barry Staubus.

A Grand Jury watched cell video and heard testimony of Coulter’s cellmates’ accounts to determine his cause of death was suicide. A pathologist also ruled the death as a suicide.

“There were no injuries on the inmate’s body other than ligature marks and petechia, which is conducive with death in this manner,” the release stated. “…Jail guards could not have prevented nor acted any faster to get help for the inmate.”

The investigation found that during the 80 hours Coulter was in the Sullivan County Jail, more than 185 cell check were conducted. The release stated that that is more than double the number of checks required.

Another development in the case revealed that a Grand Jury also ruled that SCSO deputies were justified in returning fire during the shooting incident on Riley Hollow Road.

“The suspect fired first, striking an officer in the left thigh, breaking his femur and continuing through his leg to cause additional damage,” according to a release from the DA’s Office. “Officers returned fire, and the injured officer was pulled away from the structure by his patrol partner.

“Shots were exchanged while officers awaited SWAT to arrive. SWAT negotiated with the suspect to no avail.”

The release revealed that Coulter admitted to shooting at police first during a taped interview and stated that “officers had every right to fire at him. [Coulter] corroborated all the details the officers gave in their reports and was relieved to hear that he hadn’t killed the officer,” the release stated.

The Grand Jury used Coulter’s statement, video footage and statements from officers to determine that the SCSO did not use any excessive force on the Jan. 21 incident.

Coulter had faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault — among other charges — for the shooting.

He had been denied bond on Jan. 24 before guards found him unresponsive. The deputy who was injured in the shooting has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.