SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive in honor of officers that gave their lives in the line of duty.
According to a press release from the office, the drive will honor several local officers in partnership with Marsh Regional Blood Center:
- Deputy Bowlin
- Deputy Mitchell
- Sergeant Hinkle
- Sergeant Stewart
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the office’s headquarters at 140 Blountville Bypass.
While walk-in donations will be accepted, Marsh encouraged those who want to donate to register online.