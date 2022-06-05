SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive in honor of officers that gave their lives in the line of duty.

According to a press release from the office, the drive will honor several local officers in partnership with Marsh Regional Blood Center:

Deputy Bowlin

Deputy Mitchell

Sergeant Hinkle

Sergeant Stewart

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the office’s headquarters at 140 Blountville Bypass.

While walk-in donations will be accepted, Marsh encouraged those who want to donate to register online.