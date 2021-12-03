Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Toys from Cops’ event for local children

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking to make the Christmas of some local children a bit merrier this year with their annual “Toys from Cops” initiative.

The event will be held on Dec. 11 in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School in Blountville.

During the event, children will be able to drive through and receive gifts.

According to a social media post from the SCSO, children who have received an invitation will be able to come by the school and receive their gifts between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. To receive gifts, the adult accompanying the child must bring the invitation with them along with proof of being a resident of Sullivan County.

Gifts that remain after others have been distributed to those who had an invitation will be given out starting at 1:30 to 3 p.m. A valid ID that shows residence in Sullivan County will also be required to pick up these gifts.

“We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts. Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families,” said Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

The sheriff’s office asks that those who bring children to receive gifts make space in their trunks ahead of time in order to expedite the process.