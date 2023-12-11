SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is preparing for its annual gift-giving event.

The 2023 Toys from Cops will take place Saturday in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School at 131 Shipley Ferry Road in Blountville.

The drive-thru event will be held in the same manner it was last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SCSO stated in a release that children who receive an invitation will get their gifts between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Adults with the children must have the invitation and identification showing Sullivan County proof of residence.

After gifts have been distributed to children with invitations, the remaining ones will be distributed from 1-3 p.m. to anyone present with a Sullivan County identification.

“We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated. “Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”

The sheriff’s office asked anyone planning to attend the event and receive gifts to clear out the trunks of their vehicles to speed up the process.