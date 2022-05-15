BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial service to honor fallen officers.

May 15 is also known as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day meant to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 officially creating the day of remembrance.

National Police Week is also observed from May 11 through 17.

To honor this, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial service to remember fallen officers and their families.

Twelve officers and one constable have lost their lives in the line of duty while with the sheriff’s office.

The service will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.