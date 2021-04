SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen by family members on April 4.

According to a release from SCSO, Ralph Nelson, 51, was last seen leaving a home near Patterson Hill Road on foot. He has reportedly not been seen or heard from since then.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Mr. Ralph Nelson is 51 years old and was last seen in the Blountville area of Sullivan County on April 4th. Please call 423-279-7331 with any information. pic.twitter.com/vi0m4V1VRV — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) April 20, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Nelson’s location is asked to call (423) 279-7331.