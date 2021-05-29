Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking Bristol, Tenn. man for violation of a protection order

Photo: Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public to assist in locating a Bristol man after he threatened to kill a protection order subject’s family.

According to a release by the SCSO, Kevin Michael Nelen, 38, violated a 2020 protection order after he contacted a “victim’s mother and made threats to kill the victim as well as other family members.”

The report states that Nelen’s threats and actions violated the order, and that he has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information regarding Nelen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

