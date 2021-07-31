Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, Second Harvest Food Bank run back-to-school bash

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a hard year for everyone, local law enforcement and charities are making sure no child goes to school lacking food or supplies.

In cooperation with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan Central Middle School hosted a back-to-school bash that ensured every student is ready for the fall.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told News Channel 11 that office funds bolstered by donations from Remnant and Christ Fellowship Church allowed the purchase of over 1600 backpacks and the supplies needed to fill them.

For Cassidy’s deputies, the chance to get out and see community members is a welcome opportunity.

“We have a great time, and the community gets to see us in a different light,” said Sheriff Cassidy. “I know in our county everybody supports, praises and loves law enforcement, and I really appreciate that, but we do more than enforce law. We do a lot of community oriented projects and we really enjoy doing that.”

Alongside officers, Second Harvest Food Bank Northeast Tennessee’s volunteers loaded food into passing cars.

Staples like potatoes and onions were given by the bag, with other grab bags of assorted foods prepared for each family.

Event attendees said they came prepared to feed 500 families. Sheriff Cassidy said the extra school supplies that didn’t make it into hands today will be used throughout the year as School Resource Officers notice needs.