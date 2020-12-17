Washington County SO: Murder suspect pronounced dead at scene after shooting himself during Sullivan Co. chase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted for murder after a Gray shooting was pronounced dead at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a chase involving Sullivan County deputies.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect involved in the chase was Ralph Davenport.

Davenport was sought for homicide after a shooting near Gray on Tuesday. Davenport had been charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Leslie Dawn Belt, 43.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the chase on Thursday ended after Davenport shot himself while involved in the chase.

Latinen says Davenport was pronounced dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which caused the chase to end in a crash on Highway 11W near JH Fauver Road.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene. The coroner has arrived at the scene of the crash.

