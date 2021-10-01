Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office presents Pride and Service Awards

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A deputy with the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received an award for preventing domestic violence in the region.

October is also known as domestic violence awareness month and the SCSO presented the “Pride and Service Awards” which go to law enforcement personnel who have played a role in preventing domestic violence.

Detective Michelle Gilliam with the SCSO received the Mark Vance award for her assistance in the prosecution of domestic violence cases.

“It just means a lot, I love this job and anytime I can help a victim and hear them tell me thank you for what I’ve done, it makes everything worth it,” said Gilliam

The Mark Vance Award is named after a Bristol Tenn. police officer who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call in 2004.