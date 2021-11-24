Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to fill corrections officer positions

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn> (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking to hire for the position of Corrections Officer.

According to a social media post from the SCSO, the ideal candidates will be high school graduates or hold GEDs, be at least 21 years of age, be able to work any shift and have a clear criminal record.

The job is full-time and includes benefits such as medical and a retirement plan.

Printable applications can be found by clicking here.

The post asks individuals who apply to return their applications in person to the SCSO lobby at the Records window, or to email them to lcarswell@scsotn.com.

The post states the position will pay $15.38 per hour.