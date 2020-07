SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person they believe to be responsible for the theft of vehicle parts.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the suspect is thought to be responsible for the theft of over $1,000 in parts from a home on Garfield Drive in the Orebank Community.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-279-7506.