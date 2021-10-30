Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office host trunk or treat event at Blountville Middle School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office had a great turnout for their trunk or treat event this year.

Hundreds of people gathered in the track and field at Blountville Middle School on Saturday for the event.

Event Manager for the Sheriff’s Office Andy Hagy said, “It just shows the camaraderie that we have with each other within our community. Our community works together. We try to help each other. We support each other in everything that we are doing. The sheriff’s office is grateful for all the support that we get from the community.”

The sheriff’s office says that they hope to have more events like this in the future.