BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen deputies with a memorial service on Tuesday.

A total of 12 sheriff’s office deputies and one constable have died in the line of duty.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he wants to make sure they are not forgotten.

“I think it really puts into light the dangers of this job,” Cassidy said. “You know this job is extremely dangerous and we’re working in unprecedented times.”

This week is National Police Week and Tuesday’s memorial is one of many across the area.