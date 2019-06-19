Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Bully Boot Camp’ in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is holding a special boot camp for kids in honor of fallen officer Steve Hinkle.

The sheriff’s office hosts the camp every year, but they decided to rename it this year in honor of Sergeant Hinkle.

Sergeant Hinkle was shot while on duty back in February. He later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the goal of this boot camp is to educate kids on bullies and how to defend themselves using non-violent actions.

Deputies say the camp also helps students become more familiar with the officers they see in the halls.

“The Sergeant Steve Hinkle Bully Boot Camp” started Tuesday and continues through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It is open to current third, fourth and fifth-grade students. Applications were due at the beginning of the month.

The camp wrapped up Wednesday’s events with ziplining at Bays Mountain.