Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Chuckey man facing charges after leaving small child in vehicle after Sunday crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man has been charged with child neglect and several other charges after allegedly leaving a child in a vehicle following a crash.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash on John B. Dennis Highway near Moreland Drive Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene and left a “small child” in the vehicle.

SCSO reports the child, described as being four months old, was removed from the vehicle by employees of a construction company working nearby.

The release states the suspect was found by deputies inside a “mobile restroom” at the nearby construction site.

The suspect was identified as Johnny Thornburg, 28, of Chuckey, Tennessee.

Deputies report finding the following items in the vehicle when Thornburg was taken into custody:

2 pistols

Cocaine

Crack cocaine

Methamphetamine

Various prescription pills

Marijuana

Numerous items of paraphernalia

The release also states $1,271 in cash was also recovered.

SCSO reports the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen in Indiana.

“The child was transported to a local medical facility to be checked following the wreck,” the release states. “The child’s mother responded to the hospital to be with the child and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was also notified of the incident.”

Thornburg has been charged with the following:

Child abuse and neglect

Theft of Property (motor vehicles)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule VI Narcotics for Resale

Schedule II, III, and IV Drug Violations

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Vehicle Registration Violation

Driving on Revoked License

Due Care

Duty to Give Info and Render Aid

As of Monday morning, Thornburg is still in the Sullivan County Jail and awaiting arraignment.