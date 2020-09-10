Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office cancels annual trunk-or-treat event due to pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its annual trunk-or-treat Halloween event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said the event will not take place out of concern for the public’s and SCSO employees’ safety.

The sheriff’s office said it would be unable to comply with CDC and local health department guidelines due to the large crowd the event draws.

Thousands of people attend the trunk-or-treat event every year, according to the sheriff’s office.