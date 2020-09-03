LIVE NOW /
Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing woman

Amber L. Jackson (SCSO)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities are attempting to locate Amber L. Jackson, 31 of Blountville.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson spoke to a family member early Sunday but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Jackson is 5’7″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

