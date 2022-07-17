SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Makensie Barger of Blountville was reported leaving her residence on Thursday, July 14 around 11 p.m., police say.

Barger was last seen wearing a black shirt with Korn written in white letters on it, light-colored jeans and sandals. She has black hair with dark red stripes, is 5’5″ in height and weighs 145 pounds.

Photo of Makensie Barger provided by the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding Barger’s location should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.