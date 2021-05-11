Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Additional charges filed against suspect accused of shooting at VSP trooper, Scott Co. deputy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of shooting at Virginia authorities while in Kingsport after a pursuit is now facing additional charges.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, suspect Edward Zanes was arrested on April 17 after deputies were called to Wadlow Gap Road for a shooting.

April 17, 2021, the SCSO was called to Wadlow Gap Rd. in Kingsport in response to a shooting. The suspect, Edward Zanes, was arrested for shooting at a VA State Trooper and a Scott Co. Deputy. To read about the charges filed and investigation, see link:https://t.co/HCPWRRCO6F pic.twitter.com/WDBA1wK1sZ — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) May 11, 2021

The release states Zanes fired shots at a Virginia State Police trooper and a Scott County deputy after a pursuit began in their jurisdiction.

When Zanes was first arrested he was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and felony evading arrest.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports that as of Tuesday, Zanes is now facing new drug and weapons charges.

The release states the investigation found the following:

9 mm handgun

Various ammunition

64 Xanax pills

56 grams of methamphetamine

Several knives

Drug paraphernalia

$2,620 in cash

Investigators also found a safe, which they obtained a warrant for. SCSO reports 179 more grams of methamphetamine and $16,180 in cash was found inside.

According to SCSO, Zanes is now also charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Schedule IV for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday, Zanes remains in the Sullivan County Jail.