Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 3 arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of more than $20,000 worth of meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were arrested in Sullivan County after authorities stopped a vehicle and later found thousands of dollars worth of narcotics while searching a home.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a black Honda Accord on Leeland Drive in Kingsport on Tuesday, November 10.

The vehicle belonged to and was driven by Ronda Light, 50, of Kingsport. The Honda allegedly had swapped plates on it.

The release says Light had been the subject of a methamphetamine investigation.

Two men were also in the Honda at the time of the stop.

Bobby Grayson, 37, of Kingsport, had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody, according to SCSO. Grayson’s charge on his warrant was for criminal trespassing.

Grayson was transported to the Sullivan County Jail where he remains on a $1,250 bond as of Friday morning.

The release says Justin McDavid, 25, of Kingsport, was also in the Honda. Deputies discovered McDavid was in possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $1,450.

McDavid was also allegedly in possession of a .380 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was served at Light’s residence on Gibbs Road, during which “investigators found approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $20,350.”

SCSO reports the following were also discovered at the home:

7 grams of what is believed to be heroin (street value of $2,190)

9 misc. pills

9.5 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

$3,000 in cash

Light was charged with the following:

Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold

Drug paraphernalia

Manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I,II, V, and VI narcotics for resale

Light made bond on Thursday, November 12 in the amount of $102,500.

McDavid charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and drug paraphernalia.

McDavid remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $30,000 bond as of Friday morning.