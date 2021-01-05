Sullivan Co. Sheriff: Suspect involved in fatal shooting reportedly angry over vehicle damage, victim identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy released new details after a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Monday.

According to Sheriff Cassidy, Micheal Daniel Endres, 31, went to a home in the 400 block of Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol where he confronted two brothers about vehicle damage.

The brothers, identified as George and Linzie Humes, were both injured after a shooting took place on the porch of that home.

The sheriff reported that Endres was upset over damage reportedly done to his vehicle by George Humes, and his girlfriend, Vickie Roberts.

Linzie Humes was killed in that shooting, while George Humes was injured.

George was hospitalized for his injuries, but has since been released, according to Sheriff Cassidy.

We’re told Vickie Roberts was at the home at the time of the shooting and called 911, she was reportedly unharmed.

Endres was arrested in Abingdon on Monday and was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police assisted in the arrest, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Endres is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and is due in court January 27.