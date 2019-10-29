Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reacts to dentist office shooter sentencing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Just hours after Harry Weaver was sentenced in a Kingsport courtroom, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reacted to the verdict.

Pictured: Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

Weaver is accused of shooting and killing his wife Kelly Weaver in February 2019 at the dentist’s office where she worked.

On Tuesday morning, Weaver waived his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to life in prison.

Harry Weaver in court today. He is ordered not to have any contact with any victims or their family pic.twitter.com/tdWJREKRH6 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) October 29, 2019

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in part, “I think was very important and very good job by our district attorneys and our criminal investigation division life in prison eligible for parole at age 115 so keeping a dangerous felon off the streets and avoiding a lengthy trial for victims that are already victimized that evening and will be revictimized on a lengthy trial.”

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was inside the courtroom as Weaver was sentenced and reports that prosecutor Kaylin Render met with Kelly Weaver’s family a few months ago to discuss the best possible outcome.

Weaver will not be up for parole until 51 years from now. He will be 115-years-old.

The judge also told Weaver that he is not to contact Kelly Weaver’s family or those who were inside the dentist’s office at the time of the shooting.

