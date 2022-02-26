SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the anniversary of the death of Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Steve Hinkle, officers are remembering his legacy.

In a Facebook post by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers said that “it’s a day we will never forget, as we lost not only a brother but a dear friend.”

In 2019, Hinkle was responding to a welfare check on a home in Blountville when a man inside began firing at officers. Hinkle was shot in the exchange and later died from his injuries.

In Hinkle’s honor, local law enforcement agencies, schools and businesses have recognized his service and sacrifice for years.