SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA).

Cassidy was elected by the sheriffs of the Volunteer State earlier in the summer at the association’s summer conference, a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office states. He will serve as president-elect until he officially takes the role in 2024.

Prior to the recent election, Cassidy served in other TSA leadership roles and was on a number of committees.

Cassidy provided the following statement in the sheriff’s office’s post:

“I am humbled to have been chosen to lead and serve as President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. This organization is comprised of Sheriffs that have a wealth of experience, knowledge, and provide outstanding leadership in their respective counties. Together we will continue to carry out the purpose of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association by promoting better and more effective law enforcement, maintaining a high level of ethical conduct, and working in harmony with one another to promote cooperation amongst law enforcement agencies in Tennessee.” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

The TSA was founded in 1971 and is comprised of sheriffs representing all 95 counties in Tennessee.