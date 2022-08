SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role.

Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee.

According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held by sheriffs at the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association meeting on Thursday.

Cassidy has served as Sullivan County Sheriff since 2018.