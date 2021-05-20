Sullivan Co. Sheriff: Blountville man facing 4 child pornography charges after investigation

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Blountville man is facing child pornography charges after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a “digital investigation.”

According to a press release from SCSO, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the department to a potential source of child pornography.

The release states during the investigation an IP tracking led detectives to a Blountville home.

Investigators were also reportedly informed of potential usernames of accounts used by the suspect, both of which had matching birth dates.

Following the investigation, SCSO reports a search warrant was obtained and executed for the home on Muddy Creek Road.

The release states investigators found and questioned Donald Sherfey Jr., 28.

According to SCSO, Sherfey “admitted to possessing and distributing the pornography.”

Sherfey was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and remains in custody awaiting arraignment.