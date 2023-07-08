BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Commission had an informal meeting with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy about a potential pay raise for sheriff’s office employees.

Sheriff Cassidy said they are understaffed in about every single department.

“I’m shorted [in] corrections, k-9, my drug officers, criminal investigations division and patrol,” said Cassidy. “So, it’s pretty much everywhere…and courts.”

Cassidy said the department is currently short 28 officers and is having trouble retaining employees. He said many officers are considering other law enforcement jobs.

“Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they’re starting out at $65,000 [annually],” said Cassidy. “So, we’ve got four that’s doing background checks with Tennessee Highway Patrol and I’ve already lost one.”

The Sullivan County Commission passed the fiscal year 2023-24 budget last week. It included a 5% increase for the sheriff’s office, which raised the pay from $17.64 to $18.52.

Sheriff Cassidy said he looked at other East Tennessee counties and believes the pay needs to be more competitive than that.

“$20 an hour, $20.50, something like that would be competitive and attract employees,” said Cassidy.

Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham said this shortage of officers causes a public safety concern.

“When you look at being down 11 patrolmen, it increases the response time out in the community,” said Stidham.

Another concern brought up was having enough employees for the new jail being built.

“The applications coming in now is very minimal,” said Cassidy. “So if we need say 20, 25 officers to staff that new jail, how are we going to do it?”

Stidham said the commission will need to think about the new jail employment before it’s too late. Cassidy said he expects the jail to be done in December of 2024.

A possible solution that was discussed at the meeting is using money from the School Resource Officers (SRO) grant given by the State of Tennessee. The funds are for School Resource Officers to be in every school. Sullivan County is allotted $1.125 million through the grant.

“Putting that money into the sheriff’s department as a pay raise, since we’re going to have the $75,000 per school resource officer coming back to us,” said Stidham.

Other commissioners expressed concerns that raising sheriff’s employees’ pay would result in a potential tax increase in the future.

“Every commissioner’s mind is making sure that we’re being great stewards of the county’s money,” said Stidham. “Some are concerned we had to shift funding from the schools this year and that may be something that continuously happens. And, they didn’t feel good about increasing the sheriff’s pay department pay after we just shifted funding from the schools.”

Stidham said the commission will take the information they received from Sheriff Cassidy to work on a solution.

“I see it coming up in the next few months in front of the commission, some form of a resolution to get the issue fixed,” said Stidham.