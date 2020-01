SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County Schools bus was involved in a crash with dump truck on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Director of Schools David Cox, a bus and a dump truck hit mirrors on Big Springs Road.

“All students and driver are fine,” Cox told News Channel 11.

Cox also said that school district personnel are en route.

We are currently waiting on more information about what happened.

