NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers re-elected Sullivan County native Jason Mumpower to serve as Comptroller of the Treasury.

A release from the comptroller’s office states that members of the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives re-elected Mumpower on Wednesday during the Joint Convention of the 113th General Assembly.

Mumpower, who hails from Bristol, is the state’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury. This re-election marks his second 2-year term.

As comptroller, Mumpower oversees a staff of more than 580 employees across Tennessee. His office is responsible for auditing local governments and managing state debts and budgets, among other roles.

“I am honored to have the support and confidence of the Tennessee General Assembly in this important role,” Mumpower in the release. “We will continue to encourage conservative fiscal management of taxpayer dollars and stay focused on our mission to make government work better.”