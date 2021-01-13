Sullivan Co. native Jason Mumpower elected as Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County native Jason Mumpower has been elected by the Tennessee General Assembly as the state’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury.

Congratulations to our new Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower! There's no doubt he will help us "make government work better." pic.twitter.com/GQlSQoDsYD — TN Comptroller (@TNCOT) January 13, 2021

Justin Wilson, the 34th Comptroller of the Treasury, announced in a letter on December 16, 2020 that he would not be seeking reelection and instead endorsed Mumpower for the position.

A release from the Comptroller of the Treasury’s office says Mumpower was elected Wednesday during a Joint Convention of the state’s senate and house of representatives.

Prior to his election, Mumpower served as Tennessee’s Deputy Comptroller under Wilson.

Mumpower is a life-long resident of Bristol, Tennessee, where he graduated from Tennessee High School and King University. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees at King.

“I am honored by the General Assembly’s vote allowing me to continue serving Tennessee in this important role,” said Comptroller Mumpower in the release. “I’m proud to help all Tennesseans by holding our government entities to high standards of financial and operational accountability.”