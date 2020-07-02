Sullivan Co. names principal for West Ridge High School set to open Fall 2021

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A principal for the new West Ridge High School has been announced.

According to a release from Sullivan County Schools, Dr. Josh Davis will be the first principal of the school.

West Ridge High School is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021 as Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central High Schools all consolidate.

Dr. Davis is an alumnus of Sullivan North and earned a Bachelor’s of Early Childhood Education, a Masters of Education, and Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from ETSU.

Dr. Davis began working as an educator in Sullivan County in 2003, four years in Kingsport City Schools.

He came back to Sullivan County in 2011 and has served as a high school assistant principal, an elementary school principal, a middle school principal and principal of Sullivan North High School.