Sullivan Co. murder victim pregnant; suspect now charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 reveal more about what led up to a murder over the weekend in Sullivan County. Court documents show the victim was pregnant at the time of her death.

Authorities reported that a woman, identified as Melissa Mingle, 37, was found unresponsive in the front yard of her home on Fordtown Road Sunday.

We were told Mingle was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and died from those injuries on Monday.

According to court documents, the suspect in this case, Nathaniel White-Young, was at her home with their young son when this incident occurred.

Court documents revealed, “During the incident, a fire was started inside the residence that was extinguished by Warrior’s Path Volunteer Fire Department. A green and black push mower was located inside the living room upside down. A strong odor of gasoline in the residence could be detected by me and other investigators.”

According to those same court documents, hospital staff alerted authorities that Mingle had been struck in the head “with an unknown object, causing severe head trauma.”

Authorities confirmed that White-Young was found in Hamblen County Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A note at the bottom of the court documents that appeared to be hand-written said that the victim passed away on 10-7 and that, “The victim passed away with unborn child from her injuries.”

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Mingle was pregnant and that White-Young now faces two counts of First-Degree Murder.

