WEB EXTRA: Sullivan Co. mayor believes school board will accept funding resolution

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 spoke with Sullivan County mayor Richard Venable after Wednesday’s Commission meeting to reach a resolution on school budget issues.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the result here tonight and look forward to the School Board dealing with it tomorrow night,” the mayor said.

The Commission voted to appropriate $800,000 to the Sullivan County School Department’s Recreational Reimbursement Account. This was the amount of additional funding required to meet the state’s Maintenance of Effort Test.

Here's a copy of the resolution Commissioner Mark Vance brought forward

“The amount of this additional appropriation is contingent upon the WFTEADA declining more than 1% for the 2020 school year,” the resolution reads.

The Board of Education is expected to discuss the resolution during their meeting Thursday night.

