SCSO: Man sought and charged with attempted first-degree murder after woman found unresponsive in yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is being sought after being charged with attempted first-degree murder in Sullivan County after authorities found a woman unresponsive in a yard Sunday.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators spent all night securing a warrant for Nathaniel White-Young, 30, of Kingsport.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman found unresponsive in Sullivan County yard with serious injuries

White-Young is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

The release says White-Young could possibly be driving a gold, 1987 Honda Civic. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

White-Young is a white male described as being 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities responded to a scene Sunday afternoon on Fordtown Road in Kingsport and found a woman unresponsive and had to transport her to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.