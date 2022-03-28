SULLIVAN CO. Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting April 1, residents of the Sullivan County area will begin to receive alert notifications from the state-of-the-art emergency notification provider Hyper-Reach, according to a release from Sullivan County 9-1-1.

Hyper-Reach’s alerts are designed to identify unpredictable scenarios, notifying residents of weather and environmental disasters, criminal activity and missing persons at a rapid rate, the release states.

“When the notices go out from us, the first thing on that message is going to say ‘Public Notice,'” said Sullivan County 9-1-1 Executive Director Virginia Smelser. “And we’re doing that so you know it is us, you know it is a message coming from us. So, hopefully, you know it is important and you’ll listen and not hang up.”

Recipients can expect to receive notifications through text messages, phone calls and even email notifications; TTY/TDD alerts are also featured on Hyper-Reach’s software, giving common ground to the hearing impaired.

“Landline phones are automatically enrolled for Community alerts, but Weather alerts to landline phones and Community and Weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll. Residents and people who live, work, or visit Sullivan County are encouraged to enroll now either by calling or texting “Alert” to (423) 390-0272.”

Residents may choose to receive alerts through their Alexa-enabled smart speakers or by downloading the Hyper-Reach app on their smartphone.

For more information on Sullivan County’s new alert notification, visit www.hyper-reach.com or call the Sullivan County 911 Administrative Office at 423-279-7606.