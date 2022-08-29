Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) is providing monkeypox vaccines to eligible people at two locations.

Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements is asked to call 423-279-2777 to schedule an appointment. Vaccines will be offered at the health department’s Blountville and Kingsport locations.

“The good news is that if you have been exposed to the virus, following some prevention steps and getting yourself vaccinated can protect you and others from monkeypox,” health department director Gary Mayes said in a release.

The health department provided the following list of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Anyone who has had a contact exposure to MPX, or may have been exposed, in the last 14 days should talk to their doctor or contact the Sullivan County Health Department or the Tennessee Department of Health.

Anyone who has had intimate contact with others who might have been exposed to the MPX virus.

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sexual relationships with men who have had multiple or anonymous partners, were diagnosed with a sexually-transmitted disease or are receiving medication to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days.

The health department described monkeypox as a “previously rare disease” that is caused by a virus related to smallpox but “much less severe and less contagious.” It is typically characterized by a rash or lesions on the body and can sometimes cause a flu-like illness, according to the SCRHD.

The SCRHD provided the following tips to prevent infection: