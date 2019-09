SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Five people in East Tennessee have respiratory illnesses believed to be linked to vaping, and News Channel 11 has learned one of those cases is in Sullivan County.

A recent report by the Tennessee Department of Health says it now is aware of 10 cases of vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the state.

Sullivan Co. Health Dept. confirms at least one case of the five vaping-associated respiratory illnesses in *East Tennessee is in Sullivan County. Tonight, we’re learning more about these increasing illnesses and talking with an ETSU researcher about his department’s findings. pic.twitter.com/qFyn0UtYqP — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) September 13, 2019

