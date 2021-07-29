Sullivan Co. Health Department, other organizations to participate in ‘Red Sand Project’ to raise awareness of human trafficking

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizations across Sullivan County are partnering with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to help raise awareness of human trafficking in Tennessee through the “Red Sand Project.”

According to a release, the Red Sand Project is an event held as part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s Human Trafficking Awareness Week, which takes place July 26-31.

The Red Sand Project uses red sand that people pour in sidewalk cracks, which represents the victims of human trafficking that fall through the cracks of society every day.

This year, the Sullivan County Health Regional Health Department is partnering with Branch House Family Justice Center, the YWCA and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County to host the Red Sand Project.

Representatives from each of the organizations will pour red sand together on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Blountville Health Department as well as their own organizations throughout the day.

Sand will also be poured at 12 p.m. at the Kingsport Health Department with representatives from New Vision Youth.

A release says they will have a table with human trafficking information, local resources and individual bags of sand at both health department locations.

Additionally, the Tri-Cities Airport is partnering with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to participate in the Red Sand Project with an event of their own at the airport on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department said if anyone is planning to participate in the Red Sand Project, they ask individuals take pictures and post on social media using the hashtags #RedSandProjectTN and #ItHasToStop.

Learn more about the Red Sand Project by clicking here.