Sullivan Co. groups team up to host online pet costume contest fundraiser to prevent substance use, animal overpopulation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Sullivan County Animal Shelter have joined together to host a fundraiser involving our favorite four-legged friends.

According to a release from SCAD, the organizations will be hosting Paws for Prevention, an online pet costume contest.

The contest will raise money to combat animal overpopulation and prevent substance use in the county. SCAD and the animal shelter hope it will also raise awareness for safe medication practices while also giving pet owners the chance to show off their cute pets.

The funds raised will be split between the two organizations. The money given to the shelter will provide for the spay and neuter of shelter pets.

The contest will be held from October 10-30.

You can learn how to participate by clicking here to view photos, enter your pet or vote for your favorites.

You can vote for a pet costume once per day.

The winner, who will receive a gift basket full of pet goodies, will be announced on Halloween.