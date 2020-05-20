Sullivan Co. grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false report charges.

Megan Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, a young child whose remains were discovered on a family member’s property back in March.

In a sit-down interview earlier this month with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck, investigators said they have identified a person of interest in Evelyn’s death, but could not provide any further details.

According to the presentment sent to News Channel 11 Wednesday, all 11 incidents Megan is charged for happened between February 18 and 23rd.

The following are details on charges in the Sullivan County grand jury presentment.

Charge: False Report (Count 1)

…”, the said false statement concerning Evelyn Boswell and the Defendant’s claim that her infant child was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry,”

Charge: False Report (Count 2)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s alleged lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of her infant daughter and her alleged efforts to locate her daughter,”

Charge: False Report (Count 3)

…”, the said false statement concerning the alleged last physical contact that the Defendant had with her infant daughter and Ethan Perry’s alleged refusal to respond to her texts and voicemails regarding her daughter, ”

Charge: False Report (Count 4)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s alleged last physical contact with her infant daughter and the defendant’s alleged lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of her infant even though she had concerns that her daughter was possibly injured,”

Charge: False Report (Count 5)

…”, the said false statement concerning the alleged time-frame of when the Defendant fave her infant daughter to Ethan Perry to keep since she could not handle her daughter anymore and Ethan Perry’s alleged threats to take the Defendant to court to address the custody of their daughter,”

Charge: False Report (Count 6)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s alleged claim that she last saw her infant daughter in the custody of Ethan Perry on December 26, 2019 and that she had not contacted the police to report her missing child on the advice of Angela Boswell, the Defendant’s mother, ”

Charge: False Report (Count 7)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s mother possibly having her infant daughter but refusing to share with the Defendant the location of her daughter and whether she had custody of the Defendant’s daughter,”

Charge: False Report (Count 8)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s mother allegedly having taken her infant daughter in mid-December of 2019 and refusing to tell the defendant of her daughter’s location and that she allegedly did not call the police to report her infant daughter missing out of fear that her mother would harm Evelyn Boswell,”

Charge: False Report (Count 9)

…”, the said false statement concerning the Defendant’s mother having allegedly taken her infant daughter because her mother believed that the Defendant owed her money and that the Defendant’s mother had allegedly told her that Evelyn Boswell would not be returned to the Defendant until the money was paid,”

Charge: False Report (Count 10)

…”, the said false statement concerning her mother allegedly having Evelyn Boswell at an unknown location and that despite the efforts of the Defendant to find her infant daughter, she allegedly did not know the whereabouts of her infant daughter and did not have any additional information to provide to law enforcement in their attempts to find the missing child,”

Charge: False Report (Count 11)

…”, Megan Boswell, on or about February 23, 2020, in the State and County aforesaid and before the finding of this Presentment did unlawfully and feloniously make a statement in response to a legitimate inquiry by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Agent In Charge, Chris Wilhoit, a law enforcement officer, concerning her mother allegedly having given the Defendant’s infant daughter, Evelyn Boswell, to another person who Angela Boswell refused to name and that her infant child was safe and would have a better life with the unknown person than with the Defendant,”

Megan Boswell is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 19.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.