Breaking News
Carter Co. Sheriff: Man shoots tv-watching wife, kills himself, in Buck Mountain
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Sullivan Co. Election Commission releases dates, locations for early voting in the March 3 primary

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
EARLY VOTING - Sullivan County Election Commission_326998

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Election Commission has announced its dates and locations for early voting in the March 3 Presidential Preference and County Primary.

According to a post on the commission’s Facebook page, voting will be held at:

  • Sullivan County Election Commission Office in Blountville
  • Civic Auditorium in Kingsport
  • Slater Community Center in Bristol, Tenn.

The Slater Center is a new location. Usually, early voting in Bristol is located at the National Guard Armory on Bluff City Highway.

Early voting starts February 12. Hours are:

  • February 12 – 14: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • February 15: 9 a.m. – 12 noon
  • February 17: Closed for Presidents Day
  • February 18 – 21: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • February 22: 9 a.m. – 12 noon
  • February 24 – 25: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Early voters will need their federal on state of Tennessee issued photo ID to vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss