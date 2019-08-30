Sullivan Co. education leaders meet nearly one month after new director is hired

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A progress report for Sullivan County Schools was issued Thursday night, nearly one month after Director of Schools Dr. David Cox was hired.

The county’s Board of Education held a work session Thursday night and got an update on TN Ready testing.

The board also got an outline for the construction plans of Sullivan East Middle School.

Construction is expected to be completed by December.

Students are also expected in the building by January.

Earlier in the day, the community got the chance to leave their mark at the school, placing a brick on the new building.